City selects 'Run With Paula Events' to organize 2018 Portland Marathon

The city of Portland announced that Run With Paula Events has been picked to organize the 2018 Portland Marathon.

In April, the Portland Marathon board of directors announced they had started the process of dissolving the organization. Then in May, the city of Portland announced they would select a race organizer to keep the marathon running in 2018.

The city asked interested applicants to respond to seven questions that assess whether they have the experience, organizational capacity and financial resources necessary to successfully organize a marathon.

According to the city, they had planned to hold a blind draw from the pool of qualified applicants, but Run With Paula Events was the only organizer to meet all the criteria.

Run With Paula is an event firm owned by Paula and Dave Harkin. The couple have successfully hosted a variety of running events in the Portland area, and they also own Portland Running Company.

The 2018 Portland Marathon is scheduled to be held on Oct. 7, 2018.

For more information about the 2018 Portland Marathon, visit: https://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/58530?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

