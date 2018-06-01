Four killed, seven injured in crash on Hwy 30 in Clatsop County

Four people died and seven others were injured in a crash that shut down Highway 30 in Clatsop County on Friday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash happened at milepost 75, about 14 miles west of Clatskanie and five miles from the Columbia County line.

Investigators said a Honda minivan with eight people inside was heading west on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto Clifton Road.

The minivan turned into the path of an oncoming Ford F-450 pickup towing an empty horse trailer, according to Oregon State Police.

Four people in the minivan died. Three other people in the minivan were flown to Portland hospitals and one person was taken by ambulance to a hospital.

Three people in the pickup were taken by ambulance to area hospitals.

The names and ages of people involved in the crash were not expected to be released Friday, according to police.

ODOT said there were no detours set up, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. By 2:10 p.m., all lanes had reopened near the crash scene.

Those traveling eastbound or westbound on Highway 30 should use State Route 4 in Washington as the alternative route by accessing the road at the Lewis & Clark Bridge in Rainier and the Astoria-Megler Bridge in Astoria.

