Two suspects arrested in connection with January deadly shooting of man in Newberg

A man from Lake Oswego and a man from Beaverton have been arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of a man in Newberg in January.

Rees Gilmore Dikeos, 20, of Lake Oswego, was taken into custody in Las Vegas this week and arrested on the charge of murder for the shooting death of 20-year-old Jack Alan Burnell.

Burnell was shot and killed near East 2nd and Main Street in Newberg on Jan. 12.

Investigators said Burnell was from La Grande, but he had lived in the Newberg area for close to a year.

A second suspect, Mark Anthony Gonzalez, 27, was arrested at his Beaverton home Thursday on the charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Both Dikeos and Gonzalez were booked into the Yamhill County Jail.

Investigators believe Burnell knew the suspects and a meeting was arraigned between them in Newberg. Burnell was apparently shot in retaliation for a separate shooting that occurred Jan. 11 at a hotel in Salem, according to police.

Detectives said evidence from the Salem shooting and the Newberg homicide linked the two cases, which led to identifying Dikeos and Gonzalez as suspects.

Multiple agencies have been involved in the five-month investigation and the Newberg-Dundee Police Department stated the arrests “will hopefully bring some relief to the Burnell family and the citizens of Newberg.”

