Deputies: Two arrested in Beaverton after 11-mile pursuit in stolen vehicle

Kimo Utuutuvanu, booking photo from May, and Kaylee Hathaway, booking photo (Images provided by the Washington County Sheriff's Office)

A man and woman were arrested early Friday morning following a pursuit and foot chase through Washington County.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office said deputies tried to stop a man driving a stolen 2016 Honda Civic near Baseline Road and Southwest 185th Avenue at 12:48 a.m., but the driver took off.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, which reached speeds of 90 miles per hour, for 11-miles and successfully used spike strips, however, the driver continued.

The sheriff's office said deputies attempted a controlled PIT maneuver, but the driver rammed a patrol car and ended up partially off the road near the 19600 block of Southwest Tile Flat Road.

The man, who was wearing a wig as a disguise, jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

K-9 Stark chased down the man who then tried to kick and punch the dog. The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Kimo Utuutuvanu, was bitten by K-9 Stark and was also tased by deputies before being arrested.

After being treated by medical personnel, Utuutuvanu was booked into the Washington County Jail for charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, felony attempt to elude, misdemeanor attempt to elude, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another person, misdemeanor driving while suspended, resisting arrest, attempted assault on a law enforcement animal, possession of heroin, and forgery.

The sheriff's office said the Beaverton Police Department also charged Utuutuvanu with felony attempt to elude for another pursuit that happened in May.

Utuutuvanu also had a felony warrant from a second prior pursuit and a felony warrant for a state parole violation.

A passenger that was in the stolen vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Kaylee Hathaway of Forest Grove, was arrested for for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Hathaway also had two warrants for failure to appear on theft in the second degree and another warrant for a probation violation.

