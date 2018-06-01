Albany teen dies after Jeep collides with brick pillars, metal fence

Albany police believe alcohol and speed were factors in a deadly Friday morning crash involving two teens in 1900 block of Cascade Heights Drive Northwest.

The teens, 19 and 17, were inside a 1993 Jeep Wrangler when it left the road and collided with brick pillars, waste and recycling receptacles and a metal fence, according to police.

The collision occurred just before 3 a.m., and the teens were not wearing seatbelts, investigators say.

The 17-year-old, identified as Colby Shane Waters Jackson, of Albany, died at the scene. The 19-year-old, identified as Justin Neal-Gage Moller, also from Albany, was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis with multiple injuries, officers say.

Investigators aren’t sure who was driving the Jeep, but believe it was headed south on Cascade Heights Drive before it left the road.

The intersection of Cascade Heights Drive Northwest and Lake Circle Northwest was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation, which in ongoing, police say.

