Police: Missing 15-year-old Beaverton girl found, home safe

A 15-year-old girl from Beaverton who was reported missing has been found safe and is back home with her family, police reported Sunday.

According to Beaverton police, Yelena Gangelhoff was last seen boarding an eastbound Blue Line Max train Thursday. She was wearing running pants and a white Nike T-shirt, law enforcement said.

Her backpack with her cell phone and iPad were found somewhere near the Valley Plaza right next to Jesuit High School, where she's a freshman.

Beaverton police tweeted Sunday that Gangelhoff had been located and returned home.

