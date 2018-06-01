'We love you, we miss you': Beaverton family asks daughter, 15, to come home

A Beaverton family is agonizing over their missing 15-year-old daughter, who was last seen at school earlier this week.

According to Beaverton police, Yelena Gangelhoff was last seen boarding an eastbound Blue Line Max train Thursday. She was wearing running pants and a white Nike T-shirt, law enforcement says.

Her backpack with her cell phone and iPad were found somewhere near the Valley Plaza right next to Jesuit High School, where she's a freshman.

She just wrapped up her first season playing tennis for Jesuit and has good grades and a lot of friends, her parents say.

By all accounts, she is a happy teen, her family says–and they have no idea what happened to her.

“I really don’t know, we don’t know," her father, Todd Gangelhoff, said. "I don’t understand, we don’t understand it ourselves, we just draw a blank.”

Police aren’t releasing information about who Yelena was last seen with, but her parents believe she is alone, and have a message to share.

“Baby girl, we just want you home, we want you home safe," her mother, Lisa Gangelhoff said. "We love you, we miss you, we’re worried sick about you.”

Police do not believe this is a kidnapping case but say there is an urgency to get her home, safely, as there are medical concerns.

Yelena was also reported missing in January, but her family Thursday said they did not want to talk about it.

“Yeah, we don’t want to talk about the past let’s just focus on getting her back now,” Lisa Gangelhoff said.

Their focus has now turned to community outreach; Lisa and Todd have posted several signs across town in hopes of making contact with their daughter.

They don’t believe anyone has hurt her.

“We hope not," Lisa Gangelhoff said. "We really really hope not. She doesn’t have any enemies. Everybody likes her, she’s a super pretty girl."

Beaverton police continue to investigate.

