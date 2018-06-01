Beaverton cosmetic surgeon arraigned on sex abuse charges

A Beaverton cosmetic surgeon was arraigned on three counts of third-degree sex abuse Friday.

George Allen, 49, was arrested May 3.

Police said Allen works at Nu U Laser Centers as a doctor who performs cosmetic surgeries. Nu U Laser Centers are located in Beaverton and Vancouver.

Two people initially reported unwanted sexual touching that occurred during cosmetic procedures performed by Allen.

At the time of his arrest, police said they believed there may be additional victims. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call detectives at 503-526-2281.

