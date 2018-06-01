Fermented vegetable named Grand Marshal for Rose Festival Junior Parade

A pickled cucumber has been elected Grand Marshal of the Portland Rose Festival’s Junior Parade.

Dillon the Pickle, mascot to the Portland Pickles baseball team, will hold a seat of honor June 6 as the parade marches through Portland’s Hollywood district on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and 52nd Avenue.

Jeremy Emerson, the Rose Festival’s junior parade chair, said he is thrilled to have the fermented vegetable fill the prestigious position.

Giant pickle aside, the 2018 Fred Meyer Junior Parade will feature three sections with 29 middle school bands. The bands will play music from the beginning of the parade through the end, parade officials say.

The three sections of the parade are:

Empowering Kids by Pacific Power featuring OMSI and STEM participants empowering kids to reach their potential

Furry Friends Play Happy honoring the Oregon Humane Society and all our furry friends and companions

Play Smart by First Student rounding out the core of the parade entertainment with bands, batons, drill teams and dancers.

The Portland Pickles, a collegiate wood bat baseball team, was founded in 2015. It is a member of the Great West League, which features six teams throughout Oregon and California.

For more information about Dillon and the Portland Pickles, visit www.portlandpicklesbaseball.com.

