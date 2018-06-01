Students sue Marylhurst University for tuition refund

Two Marylhurst University students have filed a class-action lawsuit against the school, alleging unlawful trade practices.

In May, the Catholic University announced it would shut its doors after 125 years.

According to students Chelsea Vincenzi and Sara Heggie, Marylhurst staff knew of the impending closure long before they made the announcement, but still collected tuition for the summer semester.

The women say they would not have paid, had they known.

"We've been put in this terrible position of having to figure out where to finish up our degrees and we're not getting any help,” Heggie said.

She claims students are having a hard time getting in to see the advisers.

“It's hard to get an appointment," Heggie said. "Sometimes, they're getting cancelled. We're not getting phone calls returned."

Her lawsuit is calling for the University to pay more than five-million dollars to its students, covering their tuition refund as well as legal fees.

They're also asking for an investigation into the university's decision to close.

Vincenzi and Heggie have created a website where Marylhurst students can view their legal options.

