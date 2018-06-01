Rally held in downtown Portland, urging ICE to stop separating families at the border.

A rally was held in Portland on Friday urging the Trump administration to stop separating families at the border.

The ACLU hosted the rally outside the “ICE” office downtown.

Demonstrators said children of immigrants are being ripped from their families as a way to discourage border crossings.

“This just does not seem like the values we hold in America to do this to children and cause them personal damage that will probably be permanent,” Gilden demonstrator, Petrea Hagen said.

In May, The Trump administration put into effect a new policy that refers every person caught crossing the border illegally to federal prosecution which could result in more family separations.

Last week, president Trump criticized the separation of families but he casted blame on Democrats.

On Twitter, he called it a "horrible law” and also called for a border wall and other immigration reforms.

