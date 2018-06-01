Missing Florida man on motorcycle tour in Oregon found

A Florida man on a motorcycle tour in Oregon who was reported missing after he was last seen in Douglas County and believed to be heading to Portland was reported as found by Oregon State Police on Sunday.

Matthew Kyle Chapin, 31, of Lake City, Florida, had been touring on his black and green 2016 Kawasaki dual sport motorcycle since mid-April.

His last contact with family and friends was May 27. His last known location was near Toketee Falls on Highway 138E in Douglas County the afternoon of May 28.

Chapin’s stated itinerary was to travel from Crater Lake to meet family in Portland on June 2.

On Sunday afternoon, Oregon State Police tweeted that Chapin was found alive near Clearwater Falls.

No other information was initially released.

