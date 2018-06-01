Missing Florida man on motorcycle tour in Oregon found

An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.More >
A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.More >
An FBI agent's dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.More >
An FBI agent's dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.More >
The four people who died Friday in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County have been identified by troopers.More >
The four people who died Friday in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County have been identified by troopers.More >
An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview Saturday. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area shortly before 5 p.m.More >
An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview Saturday. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area shortly before 5 p.m.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >
The man who was shot and later died at the Oregon Culinary Institute Saturday morning has been identified by Portland police.More >
The man who was shot and later died at the Oregon Culinary Institute Saturday morning has been identified by Portland police.More >
A man was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute on Saturday morning. Portland police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street. Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a victim in his 60s inside the building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to save the victim, according to personnel.More >
A man was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute on Saturday morning. Portland police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street. Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a victim in his 60s inside the building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to save the victim, according to personnel.More >
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.More >
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.More >
One dad’s rant about the lack of baby changing stations in the men’s restroom is going viral.More >
One dad’s rant about the lack of baby changing stations in the men’s restroom is going viral.More >