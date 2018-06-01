Police searching for missing Florida man on motorcycle tour in Oregon

Police are searching for a Florida man on a motorcycle tour in Oregon who was last seen in Douglas County and was believed to be heading to Portland.

Matthew Kyle Chapin, 31, of Lake City, Florida, has been touring on his black and green 2016 Kawasaki dual sport motorcycle since mid-April.

His last contact with family and friends was May 27. His last known location was near Toketee Falls on Highway 138E in Douglas County the afternoon of May 28.

Chapin’s stated itinerary was to travel from Crater Lake to meet family in Portland on June 2.

Oregon State Police troopers and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue crews have been searching the area around Toketee Falls for Chapin.

He is a white man, 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with brown hair. He was wearing a black helmet, black jacket and blue jeans. His motorcycle has Florida plates MCPB29.

Anyone with information about Chapin is asked to contact police at 541-440-3333 and reference case SP18-200098.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.