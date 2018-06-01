Teen driver stuck on railroad crossing hit by oncoming train, no injuries reported

A train crashed into an SUV as it was stuck on a railroad crossing in traffic on Friday.

A 17-year-old teen was driving an SUV on Commercial Street Northeast when he became stuck in traffic around 5:45 p.m., according to police.

Officials said the teen was stopped on the at-grade railroad crossing near Jefferson Street Northeast.

As a train approached the crossing, the railroad crossing arms came down around the teen's car.

The teen was not able to move his car or escape from the car as the train approached. As a result, the train hit the rear of the car pushing the car some distance away, according to police.

The teen was not injured and was able to exit the car once the train stopped.

Railroad officials arrived at the scene to perform an investigation while police directed traffic.

No citations were issued.

