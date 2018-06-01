Man asks for help at bar after getting shot in North Portland

A man retreated to a North Portland bar and restaurant Friday night after he was shot in the 4800 block of North Lombard Street, according to Portland police.

The man, in his 40s, was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, officers said.

Officers believe the man was wounded outside Darcy’s Resturant & Bar in Portland’s University Park neighborhood and went inside the establishment to ask for help just before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunfire and saw different vehicles leaving the area.

No additional information was immediately available for release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

