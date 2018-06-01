Man asks for help at bar after getting shot in North Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Man asks for help at bar after getting shot in North Portland

Posted: Updated:
KPTV photo. KPTV photo.
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man retreated to a North Portland bar and restaurant Friday night after he was shot in the 4800 block of North Lombard Street, according to Portland police.

The man, in his 40s, was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, officers said.

Officers believe the man was wounded outside Darcy’s Resturant & Bar in Portland’s University Park neighborhood and went inside the establishment to ask for help just before 7:30 p.m.

Witnesses told officers they heard gunfire and saw different vehicles leaving the area.

No additional information was immediately available for release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the bureau’s non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.