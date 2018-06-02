Gas leak in NE Portland, homes evacuated

Northeast Portland is experiencing a gas leak on Friday evening, according to Portland Fire and Rescue.

Crews said the gas leak was caused by construction crews trying to repair a leak in a trench in the area of Northeast 8th Avenue and Northeast Ainsworth Street.

Nearby homes are being evacuated, according to crews and NW Natural is en route to the scene to repair the line.

