Man shot while standing outside with friends in Gresham

Gunshots rang out in Gresham Friday night, sending one man to the hospital.

The department’s gang enforcement officers are investigating and say the man is expected to survive.

Officers say he was standing outside with friends in the 1880 block of Southeast Yamhill Street when he was shot and later transported to a local hospital.

The department did not report that any of his friends were hurt.

Police are working to identify the man who was shot. Officers haven’t shared a suspect description.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call 503-618 1844.

