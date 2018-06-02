Police: Man found dead inside the Oregon Culinary Institute in SW Portland

A man was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute on Saturday morning.

Portland police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a victim in his 60s with traumatic injuries inside a kitchen area of the school. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to save the victim, according to personnel.

"Such a beautiful morning. Just kind of disturbing. Very disturbing," Cal Toth a nearby neighbor said.

Officers said the man is affiliated with the Oregon Culinary Institute and that students and staff arriving for class today and discovered the victim inside the school and called for help.

"Very surprising, it’s a bunch of students and teachers teaching cooking you wonder why would there be any such thing going on," Toth said.

There were no additional victims at the scene and no suspects were located, according to police.

Police also said they do not have a suspect description at this time.

"It’s unnerving for us just coming back from a place like New York for a week. Don’t expect this here," Toth said.

The Oregon Culinary Institute will be closed for at least several hours on Saturday.

The Oregon Culinary Institute released a statement saying in part, ”Our prayers are with all who are affected by the horrible tragedy that took place this morning."

Based on preliminary investigation, the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333; or, Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403, darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov.

