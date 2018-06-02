Police: Woman hit by hit and run driver in NE Portland, potential life-threatening injuries

A woman was injured during a hit and run in northeast Portland on Friday evening.

Portland police responded to someone being hit by a driver on Northeast Sandy Boulevard at 62nd Avenue around 11 p.m.

The 48-year-old woman is suffering from potentially life-threatening injuries, according to police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A witness told police that the woman was in a crosswalk walking southbound across Sandy Boulevard when she was struck by a westbound driver in an SUV. The driver of the SUV stopped for a moment, then turned left onto Northeast 61st Avenue and sped out of the area.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Police Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

