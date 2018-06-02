Troopers: 64-year-old man dies after single car crash on Highway - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers: 64-year-old man dies after single car crash on Highway 126 in Lane Co.

Posted: Updated:
Image: Oregon State Police Image: Oregon State Police
LANE COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man died at the scene after a crash on Highway 126 on Friday evening.

Oregon State Police responded to a single car crash on Highway 126 near Walton in Lane County around 7:50 p.m.

During the investigation, troopers found a pickup truck operated by Steven Maxwell, 64, was traveling west when for unknown reasons drifted off the road and crashed into a stump.

Maxwell suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lane of Highway 126 was shut down for approximately four hours.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.