Salem drinking water advisory lifted, City of Salem says water is safe for all residents

The City of Salem released a Facebook message on Saturday afternoon informing residents that it is now safe to drink the tap water in the city of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District and Orchard Heights Water Association

On Friday, the city said the water advisory was expected to last through Sunday.

The Salem water advisory was put into effect on Tuesday stating that young children, pregnant women and other vulnerable people were advised not to drink the tap water in the Salem and Turner areas due to low levels of cyanotoxins.

Veterinarians also issued a warning saying that the water issue could be deadly to pets.

The city of Salem wrote on Saturday, “The city of Salem will continue to collect water quality samples to ensure safe water for Salem. The city will continue to provide water quality updates to the community. Algal blooms are a natural process. If levels reach the EPA notification threshold, the city will issue an advisory.”

Over the four days, stations were set up around Salem for residents in need of drinking water.

The city also said, “Salem is very thankful to all of the assistance provided by partnering agencies, local non-profits, and local volunteer groups.”

The advisory sent many residents in search of water bottles that were flying off shelves and many residents saw price gouging for bottled water.

