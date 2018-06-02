Amtrak services suspended between Portland and Seattle due to la - KPTV - FOX 12

Amtrak services suspended between Portland and Seattle due to landslide

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A landslide is causing suspended services on the Amtrak Cascades and Coast Starlight services between Seattle and Portland on Saturday.

BNSF Railroad has placed a 48-hour suspension, suspending all rail traffic in the area until Sunday, June 3.

In the meantime, Amtrak is seeking substitute transportation for service between Kelso and Seattle and scheduled rail operations continue north of Seattle and south of Portland.

Passengers with travel plans can confirm their train's status, change their plans or review refund information using Amtrak.com, smartphone apps or by calling 800-USA-RAIL.

