Gresham police: Missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's found safe

GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

Gresham police say a missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's was found safe on Saturday.

Police said Nathan Conn was last seen at his home in Gresham near Northeast 172nd Avenue and Northeast Glisan Street on Saturday morning around 10:30 a.m.

Around 3 p.m. Conn was located and is returning home.

