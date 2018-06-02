Gresham police: Missing 80-year-old man with Alzheimer's found safe

A new law passed in California will soon limit the number of gallons of water a person is allowed to use per day.More >
Highway 30 is closed in both directions due to a deadly crash that happened Friday morning west of Clatskanie.More >
A Florida family is "heartbroken" after a jury awarded $4 in damages in the death of a man killed by a sheriff's deputy.More >
Beaverton police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.More >
Gunshots rang out in Gresham Friday night, sending one man to the hospital. The department’s gang enforcement officers are investigating and say the man is expected to survive. Officers say he was standing outside with friends in the 1880 block of Southeast Yamhill Street when he was shot and later transported to a local hospital. The department did not report that any of his friends were hurt. Police are working to identify the man who was shot. Officers haven’t share...More >
First lady Melania Trump isn't accompanying the President to Camp David this weekend, marking the 23rd day since she was last seen publicly.More >
Victor Stone has lived on the streets and in his car–but never in his very own home.More >
A man burst into a North Portland bar Friday night after he was shot the 4800 block of North Lombard Street, according to Portland police.More >
The cities of Wilsonville and Sherwood are awaiting further test results after “trace levels” of a toxin produced by blue-green algae were discovered in a treated water sample. Wilsonville city staff reported receiving the positive test for microcystin, a cyanotoxin produced by cyanobacteria, on Thursday afternoon. The city of Sherwood obtains its drinking water from the Wilsonville-Willamette River Water Treatment Plant.More >
The City of Salem released a Facebook message on Saturday afternoon informing residents that it is now safe to drink the tap water in the city of Salem, City of Turner, Suburban East Salem Water District and Orchard Heights Water Association On Friday, the city said the water advisory was expected to last through Sunday.More >
