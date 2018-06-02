Troopers: Woman killed in car crash on Highway 34 near Tidewater - KPTV - FOX 12

Troopers: Woman killed in car crash on Highway 34 near Tidewater

A woman was killed in a two-car head-on car crash on Saturday.

Oregon State Police responded to a two-car head-on crash on Highway 34 near Tidewater.

During the investigation, troopers learned that a car, operated by Lillian Fawcett, 20, was traveling west on Highway 34. The car entered the oncoming lane for an unknown reason and hit a tow truck head-on operated by Michael Miller.

Fawcett died at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash, according to troopers. 

Miller was not injured in the crash and has been cooperating with investigators. 

Traffic was affected on Highway 34 for approximately six and a half hours following the crash. 

