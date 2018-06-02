Police and deputies investigating drive by shooting in North Plains

A drive-by shooting was reported to police on Friday evening.

North Plains police along with the Washington County sheriff responded to a report of a drive-by shooting on Northwest Highland Court around 11:59 p.m.

A caller reported that an unknown subject drove by and shot several times into a house.

Police said no one was reported injured and there is no active threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

If you have information regarding this incident please call the North Plains Police Department non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.