8-year-old pulled from Blue Lake Regional Park; nurse performs CPR

8-year-old pulled from Blue Lake Regional Park; nurse performs CPR

FAIRVIEW, OR

An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview Saturday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area shortly before 5 p.m.

CPR was immediately started on the boy, who wasn't breathing or conscious, by a nurse who happened to be at the park.

The nurse continued CPR for about 10 minutes before a AED—automatic external defibrillator was used and the boy started breathing again

Deputies said the boy was still unconscious before being transported to Randall Children's Hospital.

