Rose Festival Starlight Parade makes annual march through downtown Portland

It’s an annual tradition like no other through the streets of downtown Portland: The Rose Festival Starlight Parade.

The 2018 Portland General Electric/SOLVE Starlight Parade featured elaborate floats, tremendous performances from area marching bands and plenty of people lining the streets to take it all in.

More than 100 floats were created for Saturday night’s event, with all the participants trekking 2.25 miles along the parade route.

The parade draws more than 325,000 spectators to downtown Portland, according to Rose Festival organizers.

Next up is the Fred Meyer Junior Parade at 1 p.m. Wednesday and then the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday (June 9).

The parades will be broadcast live on FOX 12, KPTV.com and the FOX 12 app.

