Rose Festival Starlight Parade makes annual march through downtown Portland

It’s an annual tradition like no other through the streets of downtown Portland: The Rose Festival Starlight Parade.More >
Friendly, frisky, chubby and cheeky–dogs of all shapes, sizes, ages and breeds gathered at Heathman hotel in downtown Portland Wednesday night, hoping for a chance at canine royalty.More >
Twenty finalists have been selected for the first Portland Rose Festival and Grand Floral Parade Canine Court.More >
The official greeters and Goodwill Ambassadors for the City of Portland are inviting rose growers in the Rose City to participate in their annual Rose Garden contest.More >
The Rose Festival Court made its first public appearance Saturday at the annual Blessing of the Festival and Memorial Service.More >
The Oregon Humane Society and the Rose Festival have joined forces to find Portland's canine royalty.More >
The dragon boats have been “awakened” as part of a traditional ceremony to start the Portland Rose Festival Dragon Boat Race season.More >
Wednesday was National Rosie the Riveter Day. Rosie is a symbol of women in the workplace, especially those who stepped up during World War II.More >
Metro East - West Linn High School crowned its 2018 Rose Festival Court Princess on Wednesday.More >
Metro West - Westview High School announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court Princess on Wednesday.More >
