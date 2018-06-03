Portland police identify man killed at Oregon Culinary Institute

The man who was shot and later died at the Oregon Culinary Institute Saturday morning has been identified by Portland police.

The victim killed was Daniel C. Brophy of Beaverton. He was 63 years old.

When officers and medical personnel arrived at the school Saturday morning, they found Brophy with traumatic injuries inside a kitchen area. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said Brophy is affiliated with the Oregon Culinary Institute and that students and staff arriving for class discovered him and called for help.

A memorial grows outside the Oregon Culinary Institute for the man police say was shot to death inside, and discovered by students yesterday morning. Letters to “Chef” say “Thank you” and “Wish we could’ve talked.” @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/qVCoNU1BzN — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 3, 2018

No additional victims were located, according to police, and no suspect information has been released.

Police said an autopsy found Brophy died of homicidal violence as the result of a gunshot injury.

Anyone with information on Brophy’s death is asked to contact Detective Darren Posey at 503-823-0403 or darren.posey@portlandoregon.gov.

