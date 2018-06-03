OSP: 3 women, boy identified as victims killed in deadly Hwy 30 crash in Clatsop Co.

The four people who died Friday in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County have been identified by troopers.

Oregon State Police said a Honda minivan with eight people inside was traveling westbound on Highway 30 near milepost 75 Friday when it attempted a left turn and was hit by an oncoming Ford F450 PU that was towing an empty horse trailer.

Four passengers in the minivan were killed in the crash. Seven other people were also injured.

On Sunday, OSP identified the four victims killed as three women and a boy: Yun Hee Lee, age 44 from Gig Harbor, Washington, Soon Ja Lim, age 71 from South Korea, Jung Hee Lee, age 39 from South Korea, and a boy from Gig Harbor. The boy’s name and age were not released by OSP.

The driver and three other passengers of the minivan were transported to hospitals; three by Life Flight to Portland hospitals and one by ambulance to an area hospital.

OSP identified the driver as Yong Gi Kim, a 45-year-old man from Gig Harbor who was transported to the area hospital, and the Life Flighted passengers as Yoon Kyung Lee, a 42-year-old woman from South Korea with serious injuries, a boy from South Korea and a girl from Gig Harbor, both with serious injuries.

Oregon State Police said it worked with the South Korean consulate in Seattle.

Three occupants of the Ford F450, all from Roy, Washington, were transported by ambulance to local hospitals. The driver was identified as Stevie R. Smith, a 21-year-old woman. The two passengers were identified as Charlie A. Dockins, a 25-year-old woman, and a boy, whose name and age were not released.

Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed the crash the crash to contact the Oregon State Police Northern Command Center at 503-375-3555 or *OSP from a mobile device and reference case # SP 18-200138.

