Off-duty Bend firefighter dies in crash with bear, SUV in central Oregon

By The Associated Press
WARM SPRINGS, OR (AP) -

Authorities say a 39-year-old off-duty firefighter was killed when his motorcycle struck a large bear on a Central Oregon highway and he was hit by another vehicle.

Oregon State Police says Rhett Larsen, of Bend, died at the scene of Saturday night's crash on Highway 26 near Warm Springs.

The Bend Fire Department on social media Sunday called the fire engineer a "respected leader" and that he is deeply missed.

Authorities say Larsen struck the bear, which also died, when it ran onto the highway. Police say Larsen was thrown from his motorcycle and hit by a Ford SUV driving in the opposite direction.

The SUV driver was flown to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. State police did not comment on her condition Sunday.

The collision closed the highway for several hours.

