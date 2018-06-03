Multiple demonstrations held in downtown Portland, police report fights and tell public to stay away

An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
An 18-year-old with no criminal record has been sentenced to five years in prison for stealing a $100 pair of shoes in Georgia.More >
The four people who died Friday in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County have been identified by troopers.More >
The four people who died Friday in a crash on Highway 30 in Clatsop County have been identified by troopers.More >
An FBI agent's dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.More >
An FBI agent's dance-floor backflip looked pretty impressive -- until he lost his gun and accidentally shot someone.More >
A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.More >
A woman drove a car onto a youth baseball field in Maine on Friday night, scattering players and bystanders before striking and killing a 68-year-old man, authorities said.More >
The man who was shot and later died at the Oregon Culinary Institute Saturday morning has been identified by Portland police.More >
The man who was shot and later died at the Oregon Culinary Institute Saturday morning has been identified by Portland police.More >
An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview Saturday. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area shortly before 5 p.m.More >
An 8-year-old boy was pulled from the water at Blue Lake Regional Park in Fairview Saturday. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office the boy was rescued by his father from a swim area shortly before 5 p.m.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >
Kim is demanding to stay at the luxury, five-star Fullerton hotel, where a presidential suite costs more than $6,000 a night.More >
A Florida man on a motorcycle tour in Oregon who was reported missing after he was last seen in Douglas County and believed to be heading to Portland was reported as found by Oregon State Police on Sunday.More >
A Florida man on a motorcycle tour in Oregon who was reported missing after he was last seen in Douglas County and believed to be heading to Portland was reported as found by Oregon State Police on Sunday.More >
A man was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute on Saturday morning. Portland police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street. Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a victim in his 60s inside the building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to save the victim, according to personnel.More >
A man was found shot inside the Oregon Culinary Institute on Saturday morning. Portland police responded to the report of a shooting around 8:30 a.m. located at 1701 Southwest Jefferson Street. Officers and medical personnel arrived and found a victim in his 60s inside the building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after efforts to save the victim, according to personnel.More >
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.More >
A 57-year-old nanny in Long Island has been sentenced to up to three years in prison after she allegedly assaulted a two-week-old infant in 2017.More >