Multiple demonstrations held in downtown Portland, police report fights and tell public to stay away

Several demonstrations were scheduled for Sunday afternoon in downtown Portland, and police said tensions turned physical and told people to stay away for their safety.

At 2 p.m., an anti-police brutality rally started in Chapman Square while another gathering for Patriot Prayer began at 4:30 p.m. at Terry Shrunk Plaza, with a march scheduled shortly after at 5 p.m.

Homeland Security taping off part of the federally operated Terry Schrunk Plaza. This is where Patriot Prayer is scheduled to meet for a rally and march pic.twitter.com/0hUyDn4ibg — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) June 3, 2018

It was expected that members of Antifa would counter-protest the Patriot Prayer event.

Not long after Patriot Prayer demonstrators came together for their planned gathering, Portland police issued a warning for people in areas of the rallies.

Officers have observed multiple fights at today’s events. People are encouraged to leave the area for their safety due to the violent behavior of demonstrators at Terry Schrunk Plaza and Chapman and Lownsdale Squares. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 3, 2018

Police advising people to stay away from this area. There’s about 30 Patriot Prayer folks and a much larger antifa presence. They’re burning American flags now. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/nBJDSgJgtl — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) June 3, 2018

As demonstrators were marching in downtown, police reported the public should avoid the area.

Additionally, weapons were confiscated from protesters, but not from which group(s).

Officers continue to observe people participating in violent behavior. Weapons have been confiscated from protesters. Fireworks and bottles have been thrown at officers and participants. pic.twitter.com/SKLf85CDLK — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2018

If you are in the immediate area of competing protest events in Downtown Portland, you are at risk of getting caught in between violent clashes and any law enforcement actions or arrests. You are advised to leave the area. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) June 4, 2018

