Multiple demonstrations held in downtown Portland, police report

Multiple demonstrations held in downtown Portland, police report fights and tell public to stay away

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Several demonstrations were scheduled for Sunday afternoon in downtown Portland, and police said tensions turned physical and told people to stay away for their safety. 

At 2 p.m., an anti-police brutality rally started in Chapman Square while another gathering for Patriot Prayer began at 4:30 p.m. at Terry Shrunk Plaza, with a march scheduled shortly after at 5 p.m.

It was expected that members of Antifa would counter-protest the Patriot Prayer event.

Not long after Patriot Prayer demonstrators came together for their planned gathering, Portland police issued a warning for people in areas of the rallies.

As demonstrators were marching in downtown, police reported the public should avoid the area.

Additionally, weapons were confiscated from protesters, but not from which group(s). 

