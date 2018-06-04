Beaverton police: Missing 84-year-old man with dementia found sa - KPTV - FOX 12

Beaverton police: Missing 84-year-old man with dementia found safe

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file photo. KPTV file photo.
BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Beaverton police say a missing 84-year-old man with dementia has been found safe. 

Police said Josof Koblischke was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday and stated that he was going to drive to Nevada in a white 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. 

On Monday evening, police reported that Koblischke had been located safe and is now back with his family in Beaverton. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.