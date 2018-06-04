Beaverton police: Missing 84-year-old man with dementia found safe

Beaverton police say a missing 84-year-old man with dementia has been found safe.

Police said Josof Koblischke was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday and stated that he was going to drive to Nevada in a white 2014 Volkswagen Jetta.

On Monday evening, police reported that Koblischke had been located safe and is now back with his family in Beaverton.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.