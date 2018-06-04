Beaverton police searching for missing 84-year-old man with dementia

Beaverton police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 84-year-old man.

Police said Josof Koblischke was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday and stated that he was going to drive to Nevada in a white 2014 Volkswagen Jetta with Oregon license 929KSF.

Koblischke suffers from dementia and has other medical issues.

Anyone who sees Koblischke or knows of his whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

