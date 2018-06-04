California man accused of sex abuse arrested in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

California man accused of sex abuse arrested in NE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Ordonez Calderon booking photo Ordonez Calderon booking photo
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A 28-year-old California man was arrested in northeast Portland on sex abuse charges, police said Sunday.

Jaime Andres Ordonez Calderon, who is from the Los Angeles area, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, according to Beaverton police.

He faces charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape.

Detectives are continuing to investigate his alleged crimes, which involve a local minor. 

Ordonez Calderon is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.