California man accused of sex abuse arrested in NE Portland

A 28-year-old California man was arrested in northeast Portland on sex abuse charges, police said Sunday.

Jaime Andres Ordonez Calderon, who is from the Los Angeles area, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, according to Beaverton police.

He faces charges of second-degree sex abuse and third-degree rape.

Detectives are continuing to investigate his alleged crimes, which involve a local minor.

Ordonez Calderon is scheduled to appear in court at 2 p.m. Monday.

