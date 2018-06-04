Fire damages home in N. Portland, no injuries reported - KPTV - FOX 12

Fire damages home in N. Portland, no injuries reported

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crews responded to a house fire in north Portland early Monday morning.

Portland Fire & Rescue said they were called out to the fire, located near the intersection of North Central Street and Catlin Avenue, around 3:20 a.m.

PF&R said the fire was contained around 4 a.m. and everyone was able to get out the house without any injuries.

No word on the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.