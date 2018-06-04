Deputies: Father, son reported missing after fishing trip near Breitenbush Hot Springs

Marion County deputies are searching for a father and son who were reported missing after going fishing near Breitenbush Hot Springs.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from family members of Josh and Corbin "Stacy" Cox who said the two men had not returned home from a fishing trip.

The men told family members that they would return by 4 p.m Sunday after fishing along Breitenbush Road. After hours went by, family members became concerned and contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the area and found the Cox's vehicle near Leone Lake, which is close to the Breitenbush Hot Springs.

Josh Cox, 40, is described as a white man, 6 feet 1 inches tall, 400 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt and blue jeans.

Corbin "Stacy" Cox, 67, is described as a white man, 6 feet tall, 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan t-shirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said both men have medical needs that require medication.

Search and rescue teams are responding to Leone Lake.

Anyone with information on the Cox's whereabouts or has seen them is asked to call the sheriff's office at 503-588-5032.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.