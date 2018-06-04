Deputies locate father, son reported missing during Marion County fishing trip

A father and son who were reported missing after going fishing near Breitenbush Hot Springs were found alive Monday night.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from family members of Josh Cox, 40, and Corbin "Stacy" Cox, 67, who said the two men had not returned home from a fishing trip.

The men told family members that they would return by 4 p.m Sunday after fishing along Breitenbush Road. After hours went by, family members became concerned and contacted the sheriff's office.

Deputies responded to the area and found their vehicle near Leone Lake, which is close to the Breitenbush Hot Springs.

According to the sheriff’s office, at about 4 p.m. Monday, an Oregon Army National Guard Lakota helicopter spotted smoke coming from underneath the tree canopy and what appeared to be blue jeans while searching the area around Leone Lake.

The helicopter hovered over the area and lowered down a member of the Corvallis Mountain Rescue Team, who was able to confirm both men were sitting next to a fire that they had made to signal the search and rescue teams.

The men were airlifted to safety and driven down to the command post in Detroit.

When officials there first saw them, they said it was a moment to remember.

“It was great to see those guys,” said Deputy Ethan Griffith with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. “Come down off the hill, you spend all day in this heightened state looking for these guys, hoping for the ultimate best, and to see them come down off the rig was great. I know the family was very excited. The two men were both smiling and laughing, joking around with family. It was really great to see. We don’t always have these happy endings, so when we do it’s nice.”

Both men declined medical transport and did not have any injuries despite being in the wilderness overnight, according to the sheriff’s office.

They have since been reunited with their families.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.