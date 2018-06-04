Brush fire in Scappoose grows to 30 acres, no structures threatened

Firefighters responded to a brush fire burning on private land about seven miles northwest of Scappoose.

Scappoose Fire said crews were called out to the report of an uncontrolled fire near Chapman Grange Road off Scappoose Vernonia Highway at around 4:45 p.m.

The fire, named Gibbs Road #1 Fire, is not threatening any structures.

Scappoose Fire said the Oregon Department of Forestry, Vernonia Fire Department and four South Fork inmate crews responded to the scene and worked through the night to dig a hand line around the fire perimeter.

Officials said the fire was estimated at about 30 acres on Monday morning. Fire managers said they expect the fire will burn much of Monday as they work to contain it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

