Brush fire in Scappoose grows to 20 acres, no structures threatened

(Image: Scappoose Fire) (Image: Scappoose Fire)
SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to a brush fire in Scappoose Sunday afternoon.

Scappoose Fire said crews were called out to the report of an uncontrolled fire near Chapman Grange Road off Scappoose Vernonia Highway at around 4:45 p.m.

The fire, named Gibbs Road #1 Fire, is not threatening any structures.

Scappoose Fire said crews from the Oregon Department of Forestry responded to the scene and worked through the night to dig a hand line around the fire perimeter.

Officials said the fire was estimated at about 20 acres around 1 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

