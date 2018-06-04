On the Go with Joe with Northwest Personal Training

Are you looking to burn calories but not a hole in your wallet? There's a workout series for you in Vancouver.

Every Sunday morning in June, July and August, Northwest Personal Training, located at 1011 Broadway Street, will be holding free bootcamp classes.

The fitness studio is usually closed on Sundays, but its owner called the class series their "way of giving back to the community."

"We will take participants outdoors and take advantage of the waterfront and all the beautiful parks nearby" said Sherri McMillan. "It's a great way to develop your overall health and enjoy our wonderful community."

If you aren't a member of Northwest Personal Training, you can still participate in the outdoor bootcamp classes, but you should call studio staff at 360-574-7292 to get signed up.

For more information on Northwest Personal Training, visit its website.

