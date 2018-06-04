Court docs: Convicted sex offender arrested after exposing himself at Vancouver hotel

A convicted sex offender is back behind bars Monday morning after deputies say he exposed himself at a hotel in Vancouver.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Andy Howe was staying at the Shilo Inn, located at 13206 Northeast Highway 99, when he exposed himself to two housekeepers and a laundry worker.

An employee at the hotel told Clark County deputies she then found Howe sitting naked in the hot tub, which was located near the common area of the hotel.

According to court documents, the employee told Howe he had 15 minutes to leave or she would call the police. Howe then packed his belongings and left.

Deputies arrested Howe on Thursday. He is being charged with indecent exposure and will appear in court on Friday. His bail is set at $40,000.

Howe is a convicted sex offender out of Marion County, and has been arrested three times before on similar charges in Oregon.

