Police: Two men sought after armed robbery at NE Portland market

Surveillance image of the second suspect (Image: Stan's Market)

Surveillance image of one of the suspects (Image: Stan's Market)

Police investigating an armed robbery that happened in northeast Portland late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the Stan's Market, located at 5020 Northeast 82nd Avenue, at 11:41 p.m.

When officers arrived to the market, they learned two suspects entered the store, brandished firearms, shoved one patron to the floor, and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the suspects left the store.

No injuries were reported.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

Witnesses were able to provide descriptions of the suspects. One of the suspects was described as a white man in his 60's, about 5 feet 6 inches tall, with a medium build, and was missing a large number of his front teeth.

The second suspect was described as a white man in his 30's, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, with a medium build, brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the incident is asked to call the non-emergency police line at 503-823-3333.

