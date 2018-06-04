Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - June 4

Looking for some quality family time? Beaverton’s Bethany Public House is offering a reward for customers who choose to spend time together without distractions. Owner Andre Jehan says on Sunday nights, he’s offering a 10-percent discount on meals if everyone at the table puts cellphones away.

To learn more about Bethany Public House: http://www.bethanypublichouse.com/

Green Bean Books on NE Alberta will host several themed story times this summer, including one with Portland drag queen Darcelle and one with Una the Mermaid. More has a full preview and a look inside the store.

http://www.greenbeanbookspdx.com/

