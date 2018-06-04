Deputies searching for two inmates who walked away from Marion C - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for two inmates who walked away from Marion Co. transition center

Posted: Updated:
Molly Terwilleger and Mary Wiseby, booking photos (Images: Marion County Sheriff's Office) Molly Terwilleger and Mary Wiseby, booking photos (Images: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two inmates that walked away from a transition center.

The sheriff's office said Molly Terwilleger, 26, and Mary Wiseby, 29, both of Salem, walked away from the Sheriff's Office Transition Center on June 1 at 10:15 p.m.

Terwilleger is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was serving a sentence for theft in the second-degree, possession of meth, attempt to elude the police and possession of burglary tools. She was scheduled to be released on July 6.

Wiseby is described as a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was serving a sentence for a parole violation and was scheduled to be released on June 8.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.