Deputies searching for two inmates who walked away from Marion Co. transition center

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two inmates that walked away from a transition center.

The sheriff's office said Molly Terwilleger, 26, and Mary Wiseby, 29, both of Salem, walked away from the Sheriff's Office Transition Center on June 1 at 10:15 p.m.

Terwilleger is described as a white woman, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was serving a sentence for theft in the second-degree, possession of meth, attempt to elude the police and possession of burglary tools. She was scheduled to be released on July 6.

Wiseby is described as a white woman, 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was serving a sentence for a parole violation and was scheduled to be released on June 8.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 503-588-5032. Callers can remain anonymous.

