Police investigating shooting in NE Portland, no injuries reported

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in northeast Portland late Sunday night.

Officers responded to the report of gunfire in the 5600 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue at 11:55 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located evidence of gunfire near the intersection of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Northeast Simpson Street.

No victims were located at the scene or at area hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

