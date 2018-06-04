Police: Man hit by Mini Cooper in downtown Portland, seriously hurt

A man walking through a downtown Portland crosswalk was hit by another man driving a yellow Mini Cooper Monday morning and seriously hurt, according to Portland police.

Witnesses told responding officers the pedestrian entered the crosswalk at the intersection of Southwest Broadway and West Burnside Street while a "do not walk" signal was showing.

The driver, according to witnesses, had a green light and was headed south on Southwest Broadway at 10:11 p.m.

Responding officers found the pedestrian on the roadway and contacted emergency personnel, who transported him to a nearby hospital.

Southwest Broadway was closed between West Burnside Street and Southwest Pine Street for hours after the collision.

The Portland Police Bureau Traffic Division's Major Crash Team continues to investigate. Criminalists with the Forensic Evidence Division are assisting the team.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.