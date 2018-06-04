Chicken crossing: Police officer picks up feathered passenger in - KPTV - FOX 12

Chicken crossing: Police officer picks up feathered passenger in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A chicken who may have flew its coop was found and scooped up by a police officer in southeast Portland Monday. 

Portland Police shared on social media that Officer Trummer saw a free-roaming chicken at Southeast 13th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street, but did not see an owner.

Thanks to the help of a community member, police said Trummer was able to get the chicken into his patrol car.

With no owner located in the area, Trummer and the chicken took a ride to Troutdale, where the chicken was turned over to Animal Control.

