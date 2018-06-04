Kyron Horman’s mother promises ‘something big is coming’ eight y - KPTV - FOX 12

Kyron Horman’s mother promises ‘something big is coming’ eight years after boy’s disappearance

Family photo of Kyron Horman on left, age progression photo on right released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of Kyron at age 14. (KPTV) Family photo of Kyron Horman on left, age progression photo on right released by National Center for Missing & Exploited Children of Kyron at age 14. (KPTV)
Desiree Young in Salem in 2017 (KPTV file photo) Desiree Young in Salem in 2017 (KPTV file photo)
Terri Horman (KPTV file image) Terri Horman (KPTV file image)
Kyron Horman’s mother is promising “something big is coming” eight years after her son was last seen in Portland.

Monday marked eight years since Kyron’s disappearance. He was 7 years old when he was last seen at Skyline Elementary School on June 4, 2010.

A massive search followed, but Kyron was never found and a suspect was never named in his disappearance.

Kyron’s mother Desiree Young has long stated her belief that the boy’s former stepmother, Terri Horman, was responsible for his disappearance.

Young again called out Terri Horman in a Facebook post Monday, while acknowledging, “Today marks the day that our world was turned upside down.”

“I get up everyday so that I can bring you home. I will never ever give up, I promise, I will be here fighting for you until the day you are in my arms again,” Young wrote about Kyron.

Young also wrote that something big is coming with regard to the case, but did not elaborate on any specifics.  

The divorce of Terri Horman and Kyron’s father Kaine Horman was finalized in an emergency hearing on Dec. 31, 2013. At that time, Kaine Horman had a restraining order against her, which was filed shortly after Kyron’s disappearance.

Investigators said Terri Horman was believed to be the last person to see Kyron, but she has never been named a suspect in the case.

In 2016, Terri Horman gave her first public interviews and said she assisted in the investigation and blamed failed polygraph tests on a hearing impairment.

Court documents in Clark County, Nevada show Terri Lynn Moulton, formerly known as Terri Horman, submitted an affidavit of application for a marriage license on March 16, her fourth marriage, and has taken her new husband’s last name of Vazquez Martinez.

The investigation into Kyron’s disappearance remains active, with a $50,000 reward offered in the case.

