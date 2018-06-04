Police: Gresham stolen car suspect picked up by fake Lyft driver in another stolen car

A suspect who abandoned a stolen car was picked up by a driver in another stolen car that had a glowing sign for the Lyft ride-sharing service, according to police.

Gresham officers spotted a stolen vehicle near Southeast 162nd and Stark Street at 12:15 a.m. Thursday. The car was later found abandoned near 162nd and Burnside Street.

Officers surrounded the area. A few minutes later they spotted a vehicle entering the area with an illuminated Lyft sign.

The driver of that car was picking up a man who matched the description of the suspect driving the first stolen car.

Officers stopped the second car and determined the woman behind the wheel was not a Lyft driver and the car she was driving was also stolen.

The passenger in the second car was identified as the driver from the first car.

Corey Johnson, 21, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges including unlawful use of a vehicle and attempt to elude.

Stephanie Schramm, 38, was arrested on charges including unlawful use of a vehicle, interfering with a peace officer and possession of methamphetamine.

“The lesson learned, in a time when it's better to blend in, the brightly glowing Lyft sign might stand out a little. Thank you for posting the large look at me sign on your dash,” the Gresham Police Department posted on Facebook.

Schramm was also arrested in April after a police chase in southeast Portland.

