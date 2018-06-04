School district: Young brothers die in ‘tragic’ rafting accident on Oregon river

Photo of Grady Troyer provided by Imber School District 11. Photo of Cash Troyer was not available.

Two brothers, both kids, died in a rafting accident this weekend, according to Oregon State Police.

The boys were rafting with their dad on the Grande Ronde River in Wallowa County Sunday when their raft hit a rock near Martins Misery Rapids, troopers said.

Investigators and Imbler School District 11 officials identified the boys Monday as Grady and Cash Troyer.

In a statement Monday, the school district called the accident “tragic” and confirmed that Grady was a student at Imbler Elementary School.

When the boys’ raft hit the rock Sunday, troopers said the two kids were thrown into swift, cold water.

According to OSP, their father jumped into the river and tried to save them, but couldn’t find them.

Other groups of rafters on the river located the kids and attempted lifesaving efforts, but failed.

Troopers with Oregon State Police continue to investigate. Authorities with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, Wallowa County District Attorney’s Office and the Wallowa County Medical Examiner’s Office were also on scene Sunday.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.